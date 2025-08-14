Sienna Gestion Lowers Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sienna Gestion lessened its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cigna Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 667,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $286.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.73 and a 200-day moving average of $311.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.