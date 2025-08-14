Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $71,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,334 shares of company stock worth $13,913,350. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

