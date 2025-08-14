Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $84,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EMR opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

