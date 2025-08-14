Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

