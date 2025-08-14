Best Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – August 13th

GE Vernova, Oracle, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods that a production company holds at various stages of its manufacturing cycle. They serve to maintain a smooth production flow, buffer against supply fluctuations and meet customer demand, all while requiring careful management to control carrying costs and optimize efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $36.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,491. GE Vernova has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.04. 5,871,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $691.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $235.94. 5,645,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Featured Articles