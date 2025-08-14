Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,306,841 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,306,841 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $94,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

