Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

