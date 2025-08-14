Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.