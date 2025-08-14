Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $317.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $317.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

