Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $580.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.11.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,049. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.