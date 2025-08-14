Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 337,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day moving average is $292.80.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.