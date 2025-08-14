Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.24.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $124.27 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

