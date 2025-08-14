Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.9%

ECL opened at $281.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.23. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $281.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.