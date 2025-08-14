Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.