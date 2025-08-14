NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $45,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $230.52 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

