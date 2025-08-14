Sienna Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sienna Gestion lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Melius began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

