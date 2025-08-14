Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 238,326 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 238,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 487.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 179,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 148,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.47.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 372 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $89,339.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,339.52. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,640,295.58. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,487 shares of company stock valued at $24,461,787 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.