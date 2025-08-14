Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $435.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.67. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

