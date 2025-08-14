Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,146 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $240.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $190.73 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

