International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group Bank

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

IBM opened at $240.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $190.73 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

