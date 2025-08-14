Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,859 shares of company stock worth $7,908,248 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $482.35 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.80. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

