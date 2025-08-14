Nimrata Hunt Sells 1,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nimrata Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $663.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

