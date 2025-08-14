Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – August 13th

Eli Lilly and Company, 180 Life Sciences, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is discovering, developing, manufacturing and marketing prescription drugs and related health products. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the potential rewards—and risks—of drug approvals, patent expirations and regulatory changes. Because the sector is driven by research pipelines and government regulations, its share prices can be more volatile than those of many other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $16.63 on Wednesday, hitting $656.06. 4,306,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,302. The company has a market capitalization of $620.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $769.64 and its 200 day moving average is $797.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 78,297,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.38. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,473. The stock has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74.

