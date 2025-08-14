Defense Stocks To Follow Now – August 13th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, Citigroup, Celestica, and Momentus are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves supplying military and national security products and services—such as weapons systems, aerospace equipment, cybersecurity solutions, and defense electronics—to governments and armed forces. Their performance tends to correlate with government defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and long-term contracts rather than general economic cycles. Investors often view them as a relatively stable or “defensive” segment of the market during periods of political uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.58. 3,403,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.83. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $281.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 5,001,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,812,667. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,745. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Momentus (MNTS)

Shares of Momentus stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 223,150,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

