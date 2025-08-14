Best Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

Exxon Mobil, Bloom Energy, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the hydrogen economy, including those that produce hydrogen, manufacture fuel cells, or develop supporting infrastructure. These companies play a key role in advancing hydrogen as a low-carbon energy carrier. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of clean-energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716,775. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,716,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,873. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.27 and a beta of 3.28.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $474.67. The company had a trading volume of 934,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,392. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

