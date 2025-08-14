Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,334 shares of company stock worth $13,913,350 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $806.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

