7,513 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,382.12. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $22,235,760. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KDP opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

