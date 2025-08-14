Analyzing DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash 6.57% 9.56% 5.61% GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49%

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $11.90 billion 9.06 $123.00 million $1.80 141.22 GigaMedia $2.97 million 5.67 -$2.30 million ($0.05) -30.50

This table compares DoorDash and GigaMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DoorDash and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 12 22 1 2.69 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $263.8824, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats GigaMedia on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

