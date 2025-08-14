Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $143.33 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $143,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 762.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,437 shares of company stock worth $161,070,166. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $326.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

