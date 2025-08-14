Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.20 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

