Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 135,837 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.59 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.