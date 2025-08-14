245,734 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,855,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after acquiring an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $148.14 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

