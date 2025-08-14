Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock worth $2,887,839. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.