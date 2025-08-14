Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 231 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $784.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $813.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.73. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.24.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

