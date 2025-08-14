Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $442.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

