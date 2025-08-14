E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 388 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,163.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,334.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,632.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,781.71. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,301.01 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

