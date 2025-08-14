Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,116 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $250,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4%

PH stock opened at $762.20 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $763.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $845.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

