Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.50 and last traded at $374.46, with a volume of 2792620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.54.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

