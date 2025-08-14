Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,180 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 222,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

