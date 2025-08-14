Holderness Investments Co. Has $948,000 Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

