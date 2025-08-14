Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,646,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 390,662 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $138,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.4%

FCX opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.