OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

