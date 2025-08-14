OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,807 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,630. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RCL opened at $313.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $150.33 and a 12-month high of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.