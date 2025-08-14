Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 195,165 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $65,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 197.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ALL opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $175.76 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

