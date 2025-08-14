Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up about 1.2% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $7,865,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 210,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 43,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TD opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

