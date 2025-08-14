The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Boeing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $521,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 10.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $853,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $233.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.69. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

