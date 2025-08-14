Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.28 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.