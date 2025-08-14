Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

TSLA stock opened at $339.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.17, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.71. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $198.75 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

