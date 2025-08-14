BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 0.0% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,357,000 after buying an additional 1,148,307 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,010,000 after buying an additional 1,456,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,170,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,110,000 after buying an additional 411,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,987,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Vipshop Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Vipshop had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.