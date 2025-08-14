Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $86,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.1%

SNX stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.