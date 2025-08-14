DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $217,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5%

FI opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

